Photo 1492
Slowly loosing its petals
not sure if it is normal or just the heat. I use the little flaps on the lens to see what it does to the photo.
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Views
Comments
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
10th February 2021 11:44am
Joy's Focus
ace
Oh one of my favorite flowers! Plumerias! Although you may call them something different. I'm not sure.
February 11th, 2021
Brigette
ace
Frangipani glorious
February 11th, 2021
