Getting ready for Duiker Island by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1510

Getting ready for Duiker Island

This month I will take you with Katja on a snorkeling with seals trip. The Island is about a 30 minute boat trip just off Hout Bay.
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Doris J
Looking forward to that trip.
March 1st, 2021  
narayani
Sounds like fun
March 1st, 2021  
