Photo 1510
Getting ready for Duiker Island
This month I will take you with Katja on a snorkeling with seals trip. The Island is about a 30 minute boat trip just off Hout Bay.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4535
photos
282
followers
226
following
413% complete
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
1510
1508
1515
1509
1507
1516
1508
1517
1510
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
20th February 2021 10:07am
Tags
the-skipper-was-going-too-fast-in-the-choppy-ocean
Doris J
Looking forward to that trip.
March 1st, 2021
narayani
Sounds like fun
March 1st, 2021
