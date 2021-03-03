Sign up
Photo 1512
All aboard
the rubber dinghy that will take us to Duiker Island, about a thirty minute trip (a very fast one) Had I known how fast and wobbly, I would have stayed on shore ;-)
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
20th February 2021 10:16am
Tags
rough-seas-and-high-swells-dinghy-jumping-out-of-the-water
