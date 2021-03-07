Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1516
So many seals
both underneath the water and on top on the rocks.
In case this gets boring, please just move forward. I am doing this for Katja as a memory :-)
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4553
photos
283
followers
227
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
20th February 2021 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duiker-island
Rick
ace
Great shot. Looks like you got a diver out there also or is that her in the water.
March 7th, 2021
Leave a Comment
