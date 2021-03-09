Previous
Next
Jumping over Katja by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1518

Jumping over Katja

and I caught it a bit late! One can see how choppy the water is and all this action made it very difficult to stay straight and focus. My timing was almost always off.
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
415% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Doris J
You did get some action. Animals move so fast.
March 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise