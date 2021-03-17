Previous
A Gopro underwater shot by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1526

A Gopro underwater shot

I doubt that I would have enjoyed swimming with these huge seals. They were all over the place.
I don't know what happened to the time on the camera, it has obviously never been set.
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Diana

Mary Siegle ace
I just “zoomed” myself in on the face. Wow, what an incredible shot!
March 17th, 2021  
Annie D ace
fabulous!
March 17th, 2021  
narayani
Nice capture
March 17th, 2021  
