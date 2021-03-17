Sign up
Photo 1526
A Gopro underwater shot
I doubt that I would have enjoyed swimming with these huge seals. They were all over the place.
I don't know what happened to the time on the camera, it has obviously never been set.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Mary Siegle
ace
I just “zoomed” myself in on the face. Wow, what an incredible shot!
March 17th, 2021
Annie D
ace
fabulous!
March 17th, 2021
narayani
Nice capture
March 17th, 2021
