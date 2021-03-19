Sign up
Photo 1528
Checking out the snorkeler
There were so many just popping up between the swimmers, I sometimes got lucky and had one in front of me.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
20th February 2021 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duiker-island
moni kozi
The water color is splendid. And i love the sharpness of the photo
March 19th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I wonder how strange we must look to them 😊
March 19th, 2021
