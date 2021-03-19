Previous
Checking out the snorkeler by ludwigsdiana
Checking out the snorkeler

There were so many just popping up between the swimmers, I sometimes got lucky and had one in front of me.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
moni kozi
The water color is splendid. And i love the sharpness of the photo
March 19th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I wonder how strange we must look to them 😊
March 19th, 2021  
