Photo 1532
Choppy snorkeling conditions
which also did not help me taking photos in the rubber dinghy!
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4601
photos
285
followers
228
following
419% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
20th February 2021 11:01am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
up-and-down-like-a-merry-go-round
PhylM-S
ace
Beautiful blues. The contrasts are super
March 23rd, 2021
moni kozi
Impressive
March 23rd, 2021
Paula C
ace
What a beautiful colour
March 23rd, 2021
Denis
In Australia, we call waves breaking over submerged rocks a Bombora. A nice capture.
March 23rd, 2021
