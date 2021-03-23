Previous
Choppy snorkeling conditions by ludwigsdiana
Choppy snorkeling conditions

which also did not help me taking photos in the rubber dinghy!
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
PhylM-S ace
Beautiful blues. The contrasts are super
March 23rd, 2021  
moni kozi
Impressive
March 23rd, 2021  
Paula C ace
What a beautiful colour
March 23rd, 2021  
Denis
In Australia, we call waves breaking over submerged rocks a Bombora. A nice capture.
March 23rd, 2021  
