Waiting for the right moment. by ludwigsdiana
Waiting for the right moment.

Center right is the seal and her pup. They managed to move from far back a bit closer to the water. There is another one on the left.
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
bkb in the city
Great capture
March 24th, 2021  
