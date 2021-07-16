Sign up
Photo 1647
Same mountains, different road.
This is the Annandale road, my Wednesday shopping run to the mall. That little speck on the left cloud is a small aircraft. The Stellenbosch flying club is on the left of this shot.
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
1
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
landscape-40
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful trip to the mall.
July 16th, 2021
