Same mountains, different road. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1647

Same mountains, different road.

This is the Annandale road, my Wednesday shopping run to the mall. That little speck on the left cloud is a small aircraft. The Stellenbosch flying club is on the left of this shot.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful trip to the mall.
July 16th, 2021  
