Previous
Next
Where the Lilies pop up by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1681

Where the Lilies pop up

every winter. For some reason they are not doing so well this year and are rather late in blooming. The flowerbox is next to the garage.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
460% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise