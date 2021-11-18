Previous
Tulips on my cell by ludwigsdiana
Tulips on my cell

We invited some friends for lunch last Saturday, and one knows that these are my favourite flowers. Such a pity that they do not last long here. A quick snap with my cell before the petals came off.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
