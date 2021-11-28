Previous
African Sacred Ibis by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1782

African Sacred Ibis

looking as miserable as our weather. Not spring like at all!
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Babs ace
He doesn't look happy. Same here with the weather. I am sick of rain, it is still quite chilly too.
November 28th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
I chuckle every time you call these sacred, they are just pests over here.

Yes, the weather is miserable, not almost summery at all
November 28th, 2021  
Christina
I love the editing - very clever :)
November 28th, 2021  
