Photo 1781
A fly on my Orchid
he seemed to like it as he spent half the day there.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
tricky-macro
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 27th, 2021
Chris Cook
ace
Who would have thought a common fly could look so gorgeous
November 27th, 2021
