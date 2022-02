On your marks, get set go!

This is Morticia, a Harris Hawk taking off. She was sitting on the pole and by the time I got her in focus, she decided to take of! Hence the wing and tail clipped.

This was at Eagle encounters where they do flying shows with some of their birds. The birds they have all cannot be let into the wild again as they were either brought in as babies or badly injured. Some have no toes or a foot missing. They are well looked after and lead as good a life as can be expected. Bob