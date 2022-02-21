Previous
Hold on I'm coming! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1867

Hold on I'm coming!

another shot of Morticia as she gets ready to fly to another pole. I have realized that my reaction is much too slow and the camera a bit heavy for my arthritic hands ;-)

song title https://youtu.be/Q12dqUmQ7Nc
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Diana

ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman ace
She's a beauty. Great capture!
February 21st, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
You organise your photos so well! fav
February 21st, 2022  
winghong_ho
Great capture of her taking off. So sharp.
February 21st, 2022  
