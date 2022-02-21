Sign up
Photo 1867
Hold on I'm coming!
another shot of Morticia as she gets ready to fly to another pole. I have realized that my reaction is much too slow and the camera a bit heavy for my arthritic hands ;-)
song title
https://youtu.be/Q12dqUmQ7Nc
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5815
photos
305
followers
250
following
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
16th February 2022 2:37pm
Tags
songtitle-83
Issi Bannerman
ace
She's a beauty. Great capture!
February 21st, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
You organise your photos so well! fav
February 21st, 2022
winghong_ho
Great capture of her taking off. So sharp.
February 21st, 2022
