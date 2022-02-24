Previous
Oops, what next by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1870

Oops, what next

these two Hartlaub's gulls were having quite a bit of fun
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
winghong_ho
It seems they are performing some kinds of dance. Nice capture.
February 24th, 2022  
