Photo 1874
He just kept running
as there was some food waiting for him on a pole. As he has no toes on one foot, he lives and is being cared for at Eagle encounters. As the grass was too green, I added a bit of texture. Bob
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
Tags
huge-bird
moni kozi
ace
That is impressive!
February 28th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Poor wee soul. Nice capture of him heading for food!
February 28th, 2022
