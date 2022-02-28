Previous
He just kept running by ludwigsdiana
He just kept running

as there was some food waiting for him on a pole. As he has no toes on one foot, he lives and is being cared for at Eagle encounters. As the grass was too green, I added a bit of texture. Bob
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

@ludwigsdiana
moni kozi ace
That is impressive!
February 28th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Poor wee soul. Nice capture of him heading for food!
February 28th, 2022  
