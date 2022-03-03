Sign up
Photo 1877
My cup runneth over
a lovely fountain at Vergelegen wine estate. The weather was pretty miserable and the Hottentots Holland mountains wrapped in heavy cloud, which brought a few drops of rain.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
0
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
