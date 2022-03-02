Previous
I was lucky with this one, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1876

I was lucky with this one,

I bought a bulb and after a week or so buds started forming. I ended up with five gorgeous blooms.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
narayani
They are very beautiful
March 2nd, 2022  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is gorgeous!
March 2nd, 2022  
