Photo 1883
Please free me from this place!
This little calf came closer to the fence to see what I was doing. He looked so sad somehow.
10th March 2022
10th Mar 22
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5882
photos
306
followers
241
following
515% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
9th March 2022 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ndao2
,
sixws-128
Hazel
ace
A very very beautiful shot. (I just hate to see barbed wire around animal fields.)
March 10th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, sad but lovely!
March 10th, 2022
Monique
ace
Such a sweet face but two (large) tags 😞…
March 10th, 2022
