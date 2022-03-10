Previous
Next
Please free me from this place! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1883

Please free me from this place!

This little calf came closer to the fence to see what I was doing. He looked so sad somehow.
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
515% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Hazel ace
A very very beautiful shot. (I just hate to see barbed wire around animal fields.)
March 10th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, sad but lovely!
March 10th, 2022  
Monique ace
Such a sweet face but two (large) tags 😞…
March 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise