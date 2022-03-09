Sign up
Photo 1882
Cleaning time
just like other cats, he was having a good lick to keep clean.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
2nd February 2022 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
goliath
Joy's Focus
Haha! He looks like a rock star with that hair do!
March 9th, 2022
Gavin.J
My Ragdoll licks herself like this Lion, but unlike this Lion, my Ragdoll also likes to sit on my lap LOL :)
Superb shot of such an incredible big cat:)
March 9th, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
The leader of the pride has to keep up appearances.
March 9th, 2022
