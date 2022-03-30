Previous
Metal decorations by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1904

Metal decorations

on the wall of a strawberry field. On the right is one of the main roads I used when going into Stellenboch.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Valerie Chesney ace
Great advertising & tempting.
March 30th, 2022  
Christina
The tractor is good, the strawberry......hmmmm
March 30th, 2022  
