Photo 1911
Another shy Owl
I went back to eagle encounters to look at the birds. Although this Bengal Owl posed so nicely last time, he was very distracted and would not look at me. So a profile shot and a texture today.
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
3
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5990
photos
307
followers
242
following
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
so-different-this-time
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Very nice to see an owl in profile as I'm not used to seeing them that way. Come to think of it - I'm not used to seeing owls at all! It looks good against your texture.
April 6th, 2022
Annie D
ace
great image!
April 6th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
such lovely detail
April 6th, 2022
