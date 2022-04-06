Previous
Another shy Owl by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1911

Another shy Owl

I went back to eagle encounters to look at the birds. Although this Bengal Owl posed so nicely last time, he was very distracted and would not look at me. So a profile shot and a texture today.
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Jennifer Eurell ace
Very nice to see an owl in profile as I'm not used to seeing them that way. Come to think of it - I'm not used to seeing owls at all! It looks good against your texture.
April 6th, 2022  
Annie D ace
great image!
April 6th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
such lovely detail
April 6th, 2022  
