Where the gulls are by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1914

Where the gulls are

I am normally not too far away.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Diana

winghong_ho
Great shot of the group with clear details and sharp.
April 9th, 2022  
Velina
Beautiful capture, they all look in different directions, so it makes an interesting shot
April 9th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Great capture they are all; doing their own thing.
April 9th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love this, they seem to be all ignoring each other
April 9th, 2022  
narayani
Nice that you got 5
April 9th, 2022  
