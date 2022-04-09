Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1914
Where the gulls are
I am normally not too far away.
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
5
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6002
photos
305
followers
241
following
524% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
strand-beach
winghong_ho
Great shot of the group with clear details and sharp.
April 9th, 2022
Velina
Beautiful capture, they all look in different directions, so it makes an interesting shot
April 9th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Great capture they are all; doing their own thing.
April 9th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I love this, they seem to be all ignoring each other
April 9th, 2022
narayani
Nice that you got 5
April 9th, 2022
