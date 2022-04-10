Previous
A destructive bug by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1915

on my small camelia. It is the fist time I have camelias and chose this mini version as I do not have the place or soil for the usual ones. I have never seen this bug before and it seems to be eating the petals. Does anyone know this critter?
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I have no idea what it is but it’s a great photo and he’s a lovely colour
April 10th, 2022  
Velina
It looks a bit like an aphid, but maybe you have to ask in some agro pharmacy. It's always so unpleasant when you have bugs on plants. The photo though is amazing, lovely dof and colours
April 10th, 2022  
