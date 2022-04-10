Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1915
A destructive bug
on my small camelia. It is the fist time I have camelias and chose this mini version as I do not have the place or soil for the usual ones. I have never seen this bug before and it seems to be eating the petals. Does anyone know this critter?
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6006
photos
305
followers
242
following
524% complete
View this month »
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
Latest from all albums
1920
256
1914
1912
1921
1915
1913
1922
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
will-have-to-get-rid-of-it
Kathy A
ace
I have no idea what it is but it’s a great photo and he’s a lovely colour
April 10th, 2022
Velina
It looks a bit like an aphid, but maybe you have to ask in some agro pharmacy. It's always so unpleasant when you have bugs on plants. The photo though is amazing, lovely dof and colours
April 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close