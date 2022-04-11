Previous
What are you doing down there? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1916

What are you doing down there?

I have no idea what this colourful bird is called. All I do know is that the sound of my shutter kept him entertained.
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Elyse Klemchuk
I like his bright colors and curious expression!
April 11th, 2022  
