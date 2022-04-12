Previous
NightCafe scale by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1917

NightCafe scale

I thought it might interest some of you to see how the image gets affected. There is a scale where one can adjust how much you want your image to stay recognizable.

Stating left, 25% - 50% - 75% - 100%

You can also choose if you want to use the images input colour instead of nightcafe's choice.
Diana

moni kozi ace
Very nice. I really like the leftmost one as an artsy rendering.
April 12th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice and each one has its own merits.
April 12th, 2022  
