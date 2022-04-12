Sign up
Photo 1917
NightCafe scale
I thought it might interest some of you to see how the image gets affected. There is a scale where one can adjust how much you want your image to stay recognizable.
Stating left, 25% - 50% - 75% - 100%
You can also choose if you want to use the images input colour instead of nightcafe's choice.
12th April 2022
12th Apr 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6014
photos
305
followers
242
following
moni kozi
ace
Very nice. I really like the leftmost one as an artsy rendering.
April 12th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice and each one has its own merits.
April 12th, 2022
