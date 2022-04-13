Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1918
Quite a difference
when using your own input colour on the left. NightCafe's colour on the right. Both at 50%
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
interesting comparison
April 13th, 2022
Chris
ace
Quite different.
April 13th, 2022
winghong_ho
There is difference in color, the right one seems more colorful.
April 13th, 2022
