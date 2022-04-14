Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1919
Such a neat hairstye
and one of my favourite big birds. A grey crowned crane at a nearby farm which has a variety of animals and birds. As usual I had to shoot through the fence, hence there are lines noticeable and I could also only manage mostly head shots.
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
5
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
fun-day
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great hair, great face, great photo!
April 14th, 2022
Annie D
ace
fabulous do - great image
April 14th, 2022
narayani
Very cool!
April 14th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful!
April 14th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Whoa! What a great shot! Look at that blue eye!!!
You know what they say: life is too short to have boring hair.
April 14th, 2022
365 Project
You know what they say: life is too short to have boring hair.