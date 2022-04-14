Previous
Next
Such a neat hairstye by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1919

Such a neat hairstye

and one of my favourite big birds. A grey crowned crane at a nearby farm which has a variety of animals and birds. As usual I had to shoot through the fence, hence there are lines noticeable and I could also only manage mostly head shots.
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
525% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Great hair, great face, great photo!
April 14th, 2022  
Annie D ace
fabulous do - great image
April 14th, 2022  
narayani
Very cool!
April 14th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful!
April 14th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Whoa! What a great shot! Look at that blue eye!!!
You know what they say: life is too short to have boring hair.
April 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise