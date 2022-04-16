Previous
Next
Fog rolling in by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1921

Fog rolling in

at Strand. I waited a while in the car, hoping to see something. Fortunately this paddle boarder appeared through the fog.
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
526% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christina
Perfect timing - great against the foggy backdrop
April 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise