Happy Easter everyone by ludwigsdiana
Happy Easter everyone

I hope that many of you are able to spend some time with your family today. The sand artists have been busy on the beach at Strand again. Wising everyone a blessed Easter
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful - A Happy Easter to you too Diana
April 17th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Wow, this is wonderful! Happy Easter to you and yours Diana.
April 17th, 2022  
Rob Z ace
How absolutely marvellous. I hope your Easter weekend is all you could wish. :)
April 17th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Holy guaccamole! That's an awesome piece if art!
April 17th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is superb!
April 17th, 2022  
