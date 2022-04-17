Sign up
Photo 1922
Happy Easter everyone
I hope that many of you are able to spend some time with your family today. The sand artists have been busy on the beach at Strand again. Wising everyone a blessed Easter
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
5
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6034
photos
305
followers
242
following
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful - A Happy Easter to you too Diana
April 17th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Wow, this is wonderful! Happy Easter to you and yours Diana.
April 17th, 2022
Rob Z
ace
How absolutely marvellous. I hope your Easter weekend is all you could wish. :)
April 17th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Holy guaccamole! That's an awesome piece if art!
April 17th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is superb!
April 17th, 2022
