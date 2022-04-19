Sign up
Photo 1924
A foggy morning
on the beach at Strand. Fortunately it cleared to be a lovely warm day.
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
0
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
