Photo 1925
Lovely light
on the clouds hanging over the olive grove as the sun was going down.
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6047
photos
306
followers
242
following
1925
Tags
backyard
moni kozi
ace
Whoa!!!! Awesome!!!!
April 20th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Wow. Beautiful sky!
April 20th, 2022
Iris N
ace
Looks like a painting!
April 20th, 2022
Christina
Those clouds have an amazing range of colour/tones
April 20th, 2022
