Lovely light by ludwigsdiana
Lovely light

on the clouds hanging over the olive grove as the sun was going down.
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
moni kozi ace
Whoa!!!! Awesome!!!!
April 20th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Wow. Beautiful sky!
April 20th, 2022  
Iris N ace
Looks like a painting!
April 20th, 2022  
Christina
Those clouds have an amazing range of colour/tones
April 20th, 2022  
