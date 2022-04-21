Previous
A lovely day by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1926

A lovely day

at the Waterclub in Cape Town, with an amazing 32C degrees. I had lunch with a dear friend who recently lost her husband. Now she wants to sell their apartment (the one in the center) and yacht and move into something smaller. Many fond memories.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Diana

