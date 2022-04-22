Previous
Next
The infinity pool by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1927

The infinity pool

at our lunch venue in Mouille Point. Across the bay is Milnerton and Blouberg. The mountain in the center is Simonsberg in Stellenbosch, with the Helderberg on the right. It looks pretty far, but is only a 25 minute drive on our National road.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
527% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
What a super infinity pool!! Great spot.
April 22nd, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that looks amazing!
April 22nd, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a spectacular view.
April 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise