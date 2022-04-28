Sign up
Photo 1933
Mum's here to watch over me
I just had to add this as the chick was so fast asleep, it did not even hear my shutter!
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
2
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
Tags
sixws-129
Renee Salamon
ace
So lovely
April 28th, 2022
Christina
Mum looks so protective!
April 28th, 2022
