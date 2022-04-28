Previous
Mum's here to watch over me by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1933

Mum's here to watch over me

I just had to add this as the chick was so fast asleep, it did not even hear my shutter!
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Diana

ludwigsdiana
Renee Salamon ace
So lovely
April 28th, 2022  
Christina
Mum looks so protective!
April 28th, 2022  
