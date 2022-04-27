Previous
I wish I could fly high! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1932

I wish I could fly high!

This poor chick was running up and down flapping it's tiny little wings. I am sure it was just waiting to get up into the beautiful blue sky

One of my favourites of Roxette
https://youtu.be/RBswiNn23RU
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Latest from all albums

Photo Details

