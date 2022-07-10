Sign up
Photo 2006
Still finding some colour
Yesterday we took my sister on a road trip to buy some wine. I was quite happy to find a pop of colour on the pergola at the winery.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
0
0
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Camera
Views
9
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
9th July 2022 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
perdeberg
