Lovely bells

with such a silly name, Pigs Ears. I have quite a few growing along a side wall in the front garden, they are such a lovely pop of colour on a grey day.



As it was too windy outside, I brought this one in. I put a black paper behind it, thinking it will come out black! It looks more like grey/blue than black. What should I use to have it black? Would appreciate any suggestions, TIA