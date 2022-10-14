Sign up
Photo 2102
Hiding in plain sight
Normally when I go into the olive grove, junior is sitting with a parent.
Suddenly it jumps up and finds a spot to hide, so funny!
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6754
photos
303
followers
207
following
575% complete
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
Tags
dikkops-olive-grove
Desi
It is an amazing privilege to be able to watch these birds just being themselves out in the open
October 14th, 2022
