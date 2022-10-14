Previous
Next
Hiding in plain sight by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2102

Hiding in plain sight

Normally when I go into the olive grove, junior is sitting with a parent.

Suddenly it jumps up and finds a spot to hide, so funny!
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
575% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Desi
It is an amazing privilege to be able to watch these birds just being themselves out in the open
October 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise