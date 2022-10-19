Previous
Hiding in the daisies by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2107

Hiding in the daisies

sometimes only the yellow eyes are a giveaway.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Chris Cook ace
I had to look really hard to see it
October 19th, 2022  
