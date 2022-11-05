Sign up
Photo 2124
Unusual visitor
sitting in front of my window.
Although from the sub Sahara, they have found their way to us.
I see them maybe once a year and was happy to get a shot through the window.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
5
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6842
photos
304
followers
210
following
View this month »
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
2123
2121
465
2129
466
2130
2124
2122
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
Fun shots
Tags
common-waxbill
narayani
A great shot - clean windows!
November 5th, 2022
Babs
ace
How exciting to have a new visitor
November 5th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
My first sighting of a waxbill. He’s really lovely
November 5th, 2022
winghong_ho
Beautiful, how lovely the bird.
November 5th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ah, lovely.
November 5th, 2022
