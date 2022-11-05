Previous
Unusual visitor by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2124

Unusual visitor

sitting in front of my window.

Although from the sub Sahara, they have found their way to us.

I see them maybe once a year and was happy to get a shot through the window.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
narayani
A great shot - clean windows!
November 5th, 2022  
Babs ace
How exciting to have a new visitor
November 5th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
My first sighting of a waxbill. He’s really lovely
November 5th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Beautiful, how lovely the bird.
November 5th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Ah, lovely.
November 5th, 2022  
