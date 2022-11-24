Previous
Hitching a ride by ludwigsdiana
Hitching a ride

by Vanity Fare https://youtu.be/s4pArjPVA-8

I chose this version as it was the year I got married.

I had to google them and they are called Phymateus morbillosus or Red Milkweed Locust.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
yeah that is the version I know best, but I do get the feeling that male is hitching a different kind of ride than the song meant 🤣
November 24th, 2022  
