I forgot about the moon by ludwigsdiana
I forgot about the moon

as it was still on my sd card.

I suddenly saw it rise over the mountain and grabbed my camera. There was not time for a tripod and this was the only usable shot.

Sorry for the mass upload, I got up at 5am to post before the power goes off.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Rebecca B
Wow fav
March 9th, 2023  
Christina ace
Wow beautiful
March 9th, 2023  
