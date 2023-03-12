Previous
Next
A view from the road by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2251

A view from the road

as I was driving to Strand.

I cannot believe that this did not go through yesterday.

We are having massive wifi problems as a tower of or provider seems to be damaged due to the long periods of loadshedding.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
616% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Fabulous light
March 13th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
So well composed
March 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise