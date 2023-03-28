Previous
A wonderful mosaic of the Spice Route by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2267

A wonderful mosaic of the Spice Route

a few hundred years ago. Showing the route from South East Asia via the Cape to Europe.

The area where this is hanging, is quite a large estate with many different restaurants, picnic spots and bars.

As usual, up pretty high on a hill with beautiful gardens and views.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Maggiemae ace
Interesting that they choose to display this spice route - far from here but maybe its connecting in a way!
March 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great map and interesting mosaics that surround it.
March 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous map and mosaics
March 28th, 2023  
