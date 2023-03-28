Sign up
Photo 2267
A wonderful mosaic of the Spice Route
a few hundred years ago. Showing the route from South East Asia via the Cape to Europe.
The area where this is hanging, is quite a large estate with many different restaurants, picnic spots and bars.
As usual, up pretty high on a hill with beautiful gardens and views.
28th March 2023
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Maggiemae
ace
Interesting that they choose to display this spice route - far from here but maybe its connecting in a way!
March 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great map and interesting mosaics that surround it.
March 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fabulous map and mosaics
March 28th, 2023
