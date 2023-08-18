Sign up
Previous
Photo 2409
Not too happy with me around
as this bull started grunting and groaning.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
1
0
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
buffalo-big-five-wild
Susan Wakely
ace
Now I would take notice of that warning.
August 18th, 2023
