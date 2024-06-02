Sign up
Photo 2705
A cosy reception room
and waiting area before going down to see the mock ups and ideas for his sculptures.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
dl-sculpture-garden
narayani
ace
Lovely room
June 2nd, 2024
