On the move by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2432

On the move

The cheetahs have a very large area and they are mostly kept alone.

Once a day they get moved to a different area where another cheetah will be as well.

One can also book to enter the enclosure and have a closer contact with them.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Diana

narayani ace
Have you ever done that?
September 9th, 2023  
